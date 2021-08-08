Wormus: There should be standards at Art 321

Editor:

While I want to thank Ellen Gerst of the Casper Star-Tribune for reaching out to everyone concerned over issues at Art 321, I believe she missed a few observations about the public forum.

First: She neglected to state that 95% of the people who praised the executive director brought up the LGBTQ and queer issues. He is the one who made it out to be a problem. It's apparent he used the so-called backlash as a publicity stunt.

Second: As for the list of questions we had for the board. We were told we could ask them up until the last minute before the forum, when we were notified that because of time constraints they wouldn't take questions. I find that to be a lame excuse. What are they hiding?

Third: On her quote of the guild moving away from traditional mediums and subject matter, she didn't convey the vile hatred by some who were sick of seeing watercolors, landscapes and western art, which by the way is the type of art that helped build and sustain the guild. And, another who said that photography, jewelry, pottery and fiber wasn't at all art. It is sad to see how some people need to insult others to prop themselves up.