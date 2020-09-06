Worthen: Anderson needs to face consequences

Editor:
Wyoming State Senator Jim Anderson needs to face consequences as a result of his recent behavior. Senator Anderson’s comment to Wyoming Council for Women Chairwoman Jennifer Wilmetti about her appearance (saying that he would rather look at her than at her presentation) during the Joint Committee on Minerals, Business and Economic Development was entirely inappropriate.
When Senator Anderson was interviewed by this paper about the comment, his response was that he was paying Chairwoman Wilmetti a compliment. Senator Anderson, it was not a compliment. A compliment would have been, “While your presentation loads, I’d like to thank you for the great work that you and the WWC are doing for Wyoming.” The phrase, “We’d rather look at you” meant that Chairwoman Wilmetti’s value to Senator Anderson in that Committee hearing was based on her appearance, not on her qualifications and work as an expert providing testimony on critical issues facing Wyoming.
Since then, Senator Anderson had the opportunity to apologize and use this as a moment to learn from one’s mistake and act with humility -- which is what we should expect from our public servants. Instead, he blamed the “younger generation” for making it an issue and said he does not intend to modify his behavior or expect to face discipline by the Senate President.
There should be no place in Wyoming where sexism or sexual harassment is acceptable -- and our elected officials should be held to the highest standard in this area. Chairwoman Wilmetti deserved better. Wyoming deserves better.
JAMES WORTHEN, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!