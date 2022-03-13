Wright: Support Alzheimer's Association

Editor:

Alzheimer’s disease is arguably the most feared medical challenge facing mankind. More than 6.2 million people in the United States, including 10,000 in Wyoming, are living with Alzheimer’s. The sixth-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without a prevention or cure, it deprives people of their memories before it takes their lives. Caring for people with Alzheimer’s cost nearly $1 of every $5 in Medicare funds.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming is the premier source of information and support for Wyomingites living with Alzheimer’s, their families and caregivers. At no charge to families, the Association offers education, counseling, support groups and a 24-hour Helpline that is staffed by trained professionals.

Caring for those living with the disease is just one part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission. It also is the leading nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research in the world, behind only the governments of the United States and China. Contributions help fund advancements in research to prevent, treat and eventually conquer this disease. Currently the association is funding more than $250 million active and committed to 730 projects in 39 countries.

The Alzheimer’s Association also advocates for those living with Alzheimer’s and their families on related legislative issues, and with health and long-term care providers. Association volunteers and staff have effectively lobbied for increased funding for Alzheimer’s research by the U.S. government. That effort has contributed to the increase in Congressional funding of Alzheimer’s research from $504 million in 2003 to a projected total of $3.4 billion in 2022.

The Alzheimer’s Association is essentially self-funded, receiving support from both organizations and individual donors. The association’s largest fundraiser is its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. In August and September, seven Walks will be held across Wyoming. Natrona County will be hosting its walk Aug. 20. For information about Alzheimer’s disease or programs and services available to the public, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 bilingual Helpline at 800-272-3900. To learn more about participating in Casper’s Walks to End Alzheimer’s or to make a donation, visit www.alz.org/walk or email kewright@alz.org.

KELLY WRIGHT, Cheyenne

