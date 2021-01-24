 Skip to main content
Wunder: Cheney exhibited state's spirit
Wunder: Cheney exhibited state's spirit

Editor:

I salute Liz Cheney's moral and patriotic pinnings in calling for and voting to impeach Trump. Prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection, she also spoke out against the Republicans who were planning on voting against certifying the election. I feel we, as Wyoming citizens, are fortunate to have seen Congresswoman Cheney speaking and practicing democracy and not insurrection.

While I am not one to agree with the Cheney's on a regular basis, but I feel Liz Cheney's actions over the past two weeks exhibits Wyoming's Equality State spirit and how as Wyoming citizen's we usually strive to listen to one another and treat one another as neighbors.

DELINDA WUNDER, Casper

