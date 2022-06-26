Wyoming Democrats support access to public lands

Editor:

It might seem perplexing that the governor’s office would use taxpayer money to fight against a remarkable win in the effort to expand Wyoming citizens’ access to the Platte River and surrounding public lands -- 8 miles of river and nearly 40,000 acres of land.

But Gov. Gordon is simply taking orders from way up high, from the unelected overlords of the Republican party.

While Republican voters overwhelmingly support access to waters and land, the ultra-rich plutocrats who control the party are having none of it. Their clear goal is to reduce public lands and deny access whenever and wherever possible. They see any momentum toward an increase of land held in the public trust as a clear threat to their wealth and power.

On the other hand, the Wyoming Democratic party is committed to our public land heritage — it says so right there in the party platform. Check it out.

TOM RADOSEVICH, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0