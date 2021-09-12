Yanchek: Our judiciary should reflect the public it serves

Editor:
Right now, Wyoming’s federal judges in Cheyenne and Casper are working to hire a new magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court’s courthouse located in Mammoth Hot Springs within Yellowstone National Park. This magistrate judge is unlike any other in the country, as the position is the only full-time judge — inside the only full-time courthouse — in a national park.
Decisions of the judiciary rarely involve opportunities for democratic participation. However, the hiring of a new magistrate judge provides a valuable opportunity for public input into a position that will undoubtedly be held for years to come.
Magistrate judges serve a critical role in our judiciary, none more so than the only magistrate judge who oversees Yellowstone. The hiring for this position is an opportunity to prioritize diversity on the bench, including in race, gender, and professional background.
The federal judiciary is disproportionately represented by former prosecutors, who provide an important but overrepresented perspective. Our judiciary should reflect a diversity of backgrounds, and that includes more judges with experience as public defenders or criminal defense attorneys.
In Mammoth Hot Springs, the local prosecutor’s office is just feet from where the magistrate judge sits. Contrast that with the nearest public defender being miles away. Plus, most criminal cases arising in Yellowstone are low-level misdemeanors, for which there is no right to a jury trial and no right to counsel. This means criminal proceedings tend to be solely between the accused, the prosecutor and the judge. I believe it is important the new magistrate judge be experienced in criminal defense and bring that perspective to the bench so the rights of the accused may be more fairly protected.
It is imperative that our judiciary reflect the public it serves. This means greater diversity in professional backgrounds, as well as gender, racial and ethnic diversity. The new magistrate position in Yellowstone becomes available on Jan. 16, 2022. As someone who cares deeply about both Yellowstone and our judiciary, I sincerely hope the judges involved in this hiring process put a premium on integrity and diversity.
NATHAN YANCHEK, Thermopolis