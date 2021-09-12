Yanchek: Our judiciary should reflect the public it serves

Editor:

Right now, Wyoming’s federal judges in Cheyenne and Casper are working to hire a new magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court’s courthouse located in Mammoth Hot Springs within Yellowstone National Park. This magistrate judge is unlike any other in the country, as the position is the only full-time judge — inside the only full-time courthouse — in a national park.

Decisions of the judiciary rarely involve opportunities for democratic participation. However, the hiring of a new magistrate judge provides a valuable opportunity for public input into a position that will undoubtedly be held for years to come.

Magistrate judges serve a critical role in our judiciary, none more so than the only magistrate judge who oversees Yellowstone. The hiring for this position is an opportunity to prioritize diversity on the bench, including in race, gender, and professional background.

The federal judiciary is disproportionately represented by former prosecutors, who provide an important but overrepresented perspective. Our judiciary should reflect a diversity of backgrounds, and that includes more judges with experience as public defenders or criminal defense attorneys.