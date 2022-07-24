Yoder: Since when does being indignant make a person an effective representative?

Editor:

In 2016, Rep. Liz Cheney was lauded as a “proven, courageous, constitutional conservative” by Harriet Hageman. Back then, Hageman disparaged Donald Trump as “someone who is racist and xenophobic.”

That was then. According to Hageman now, Cheney (like Nancy Pelosi) “must be stopped.” For no good reason, Trump has anointed her as just the person for the job. Never mind that Hageman has never served in public office and especially ignore that her new champion was impeached twice and is very likely to be criminally charged.

Remember, Cheney incurred the wrath of Trump by adhering to the principle that the foundation of our democracy is the U.S. Constitution. From that flows the concepts that the rule of law applies to all, that the people elect their president and that power will transition peacefully.

So it went until Hageman’s big backer, to make himself king, summoned a violent mob to the U.S. Capitol. Much mayhem and too many lives later, he fortunately failed — this time. But, the rule of law does not look after itself and neither does our Constitutional democracy. It takes patriots like Cheney to hold traitors to account. You can’t call yourself a “Constitutional lawyer,” as Hageman does, and not support the entirety of the Constitution. If you don’t believe in the rule of law, you have no business trying to make them.

The tone of generalized anti-federal resentment and outrage in Hageman’s omnipresent slick ads is unmistakable. But since when does being indignant make a person an effective representative? There are 435 elected House members, and if you won’t speak to or work with many, how would you ever get anything done?

It's telling, and pathetic, that Cheney’s yard signs were recently stolen from my neighbors’ lawn in Cheyenne and those with Cheney signs up in Laramie are advised to take them in at night. A true Constitutional lawyer would be reminding their supporters that the First Amendment protects free speech — including Cheney’s yard signs.

If you think that Wyoming deserves better, act accordingly and reelect Cheney.