Zimmer: Time for new representation

Editor:
While our reps in Washington busy themselves looking for photo ops with McConnell and Trump at the expense of our Constitution, our state legislators have, of late, spent their time making sure the mentally ill have access to guns, kicking around the idea of transporting and storing nuclear waste in Wyoming and allowed oil companies to dump millions of gallons of polluted water into Boysen Reservoir. We need new federal and state representation!
DAVID ZIMMER, Worland