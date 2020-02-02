Zimmer: Time for new representation
View Comments

Zimmer: Time for new representation

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

While our reps in Washington busy themselves looking for photo ops with McConnell and Trump at the expense of our Constitution, our state legislators have, of late, spent their time making sure the mentally ill have access to guns, kicking around the idea of transporting and storing nuclear waste in Wyoming and allowed oil companies to dump millions of gallons of polluted water into Boysen Reservoir. We need new federal and state representation!

DAVID ZIMMER, Worland

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News