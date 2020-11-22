Zoby: All is quiet on the Western Front

Editor:

Is anyone surprised that Wyoming’s politicians are unable to recognize Trump’s defeat for what it is? Have they been so demoralized by the last four years of following the circus of Donald Trump that they are momentarily stunned, like minnows when a teenager drops a firecracker in a creek? Are they pretending the election never happened? Senator Barrasso, Senate Conference Chairman for the Republican Party, has thus far been vague about Trump’s loss. Liz Cheney (who oozes ambition and welcomes comparison to Margaret Thatcher) is missing in action when it comes to recognizing the peaceful transfer of power. If Biden had lost the election, these same Republicans would be cashing in their loyalty like poker chips. But Biden won, and he won convincingly. What’s the fuss?

Wyoming is, perhaps, facing more challenges than any other state right now. How are these people going to lead if they cannot, or will not, adhere to the basic agreements of democracy? Most of the Free World has recognized Biden’s victory. But right now the statements coming from our Wyoming representatives sound more akin to the statements made by Vladimir Putin (Obviously, you can see that certain legal procedures are coming there….) Heck, even Trump-fan Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has called and congratulated Biden. But our own congressional leadership can’t see the light.

Maybe we can make of game of it. Of our three national representatives (Barrasso, Lummis, Cheney) which will be the first to break ranks and admit the simple truth that the election is over? Which will further endanger the peaceful transfer of power and never concede? I’m betting that Liz Cheney will be the first to congratulate Biden. I’ll wager a big draft beer at Frosty’s. Cheney was around elections her whole life; she knows that the person with the most votes wins. I’m almost sure it will be Cheney, though I’m most often wrong in these things.

DAVID ZOBY, Casper

