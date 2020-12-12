Merrill: We must unequivocally condemn the campaign to overturn the election

The current president, who in November lost what his own administration’s election watchdog agencies called “the most secure [election] in American history,” continues, on the taxpayers’ dime, to spread lies and misinformation meant specifically to undermine and overturn the lawful election results.

This is not and should not be about partisanship. This is a flagrant attempt to take away the sacred and inalienable power of the American people to elect our own leaders. Party politics should play no role in how we think about these actions by this or any president.

The fact that a U.S. president is spearheading an Orwellian misinformation campaign not only complicates the situation — it directly threatens the rights of voters, the rule of law and the future of our democracy.

We’re seeing the predictable results of the nonstop misinformation as patriotic election officials are receiving death threats for faithfully doing their jobs. Some states have even attempted to interfere in the lawful elections of other states. More than 30 of Wyoming’s own state legislators this past week asked Gov. Mark Gordon to join a lawsuit seeking to nullify the legally cast and legally certified votes of our fellow Americans in — not surprisingly — four swing states.