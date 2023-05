Come and enjoy Wilma May's famous Indian tacos, sopapillas and a drink for the Wyoming Grand Chapter Distinguished Guest Fundraiser Order of the Eastern Star.

Join us from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the Casper Shrine Club, 1501 W. 39th Street, Casper, WY 82604Cost is $15.00 for each person (takeout is available)Kim Hiser with "The Whimsy Boutique" will be set up in the Shrine parking lot for a fun shopping experience. If you need more information, contact Shirley @ 307-234-6022