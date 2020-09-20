100-Mile Getaway: Visit the Laramie Range this fall for adventure or calm

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jutting out from the plains, southeast of Casper, is a peak that can be seen for 100 miles.

Wyoming gained international fame from the Grand Teton, but Laramie Peak, with its lower, 10,274-foot elevation, is just as much of a landmark.

“Because the Laramie Range was not so formidable, western emigration moved through this part of the country in the 1800s,” reads “Roadside Geology of Wyoming,” a guide to Wyoming’s formation by David R. Lageson and Darwin R. Spearing.” Laramie Peak was a pioneer’s first sign of the Rocky Mountains.

But millennia before pioneers moved slowly across the Plains with covered wagons and horses, early people and later more modern tribes called the region home. The mountains and surrounding high plains were rarely controlled by a single tribe, instead occupied at times by the Northern Arapaho, Northern Cheyenne and Oglala Sioux. The Eastern Shoshone and White River Ute also lived in the area.

Now the mountains that wind and stretch from Casper to Laramie are an overlooked playground for an outdoorsperson seeking anything from technical single track mountain biking to a calm weekend in a camper.