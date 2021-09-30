20 ferrets released at Meeteetse ranch

CODY — A total of 20 black-footed ferrets were introduced into the wild last week after a life spent in captivity.
“When we first introduced them, it immediately seemed to be doing well,” Zack Walker, G&F non-game supervisor said. “Then we had the plague and the population went down.”
Since 2016, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and G&F have been releasing the endangered species in Meeteetse, the same location where the believed-to-be extinct animal was discovered 40 years ago. The mammal is one of the most endangered in North America, with only 1,200 existing in 2013. G&F and U.S. Fish and Wildlife have partnerships with the Lazy BV and Pitchfork ranches to release the prairie-dog hunters on their land.
The ferrets were raised at the National Black-Footed Ferret Conservation Center in Carr, Colo. In order to graduate from the facility into the wild, each ferret has to prove it can kill a prairie dog.
The 10 female and 10 male ferrets will have to overcome some tough odds on their road to reproduction and success during their short, 4-5 year lives. Walker said bubonic plague has decimated the ferret population in Meeteetse, with only one ferret still remaining in 2020 despite 19 being released there the year before. Typically, there are 4-6 ferrets living in this community, much lower than the 35 ferret baseline determined by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife.