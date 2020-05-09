2020 antler rush: Undeterred shed hunters shirk the rules

While the national forest immediately adjacent to the refuge is shed hunting ground zero in Jackson Hole, there was plenty of action elsewhere too.

South Jackson Game Warden Kyle Lash reported about 50 vehicles at the Camp Creek feedground and another 50 or so near the Dog Creek feedground.

“Compliance was pretty good, but there were still a lot of people,” Game and Fish spokesman Mark Gocke said. “[Lash] thought there was as many — or more — people out down south compared to past years.”

Lash cited one shed poacher he spotted with antlers before noon who tried to get away, but otherwise law enforcement all around the valley was lenient.

Dippel’s team of eight law enforcement officers detected 80-plus violations, primarily people cutting across and combing over the National Elk Refuge, which is closed to shed hunting. Ordinarily they would have been handed $280 trespassing citations, and then fined $10 a pound for antlers in their possession. This year they got a pass on trespassing and were told to drop the elk antlers, as law enforcement officers’ safety was prioritized and close contacts with outsiders were avoided.

“Because of COVID,” Dippel said, “we made a decision not to cite and do more education instead.”