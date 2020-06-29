72-year-old woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 72-year-old woman from California was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park after approaching the animal multiple times to take its photo.

The woman, who moved to within 10 feet to take the picture, sustained multiple wounds Thursday evening and was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, the park said in an announcement. Rangers first provided her with immediate medical care. The incident happened at her Bridge Bay Campground campsite.

“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” Yellowstone’s Senior Bison Biologist Chris Geremia said in a statement. “Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge."

Geremia encourages everyone to stay more than 25 yards away from bison and "move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge." Park officials encourage maintaining a 100 yard distance from bears and wolves.

The incident is under investigation.

