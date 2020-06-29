72-year-old woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park
View Comments
breaking

72-year-old woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Yellowstone opens

A bison sits along Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Park in May. A bison at the park gored a 72-year-old tourist last week.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

A 72-year-old woman from California was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park after approaching the animal multiple times to take its photo.

The woman, who moved to within 10 feet to take the picture, sustained multiple wounds Thursday evening and was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, the park said in an announcement. Rangers first provided her with immediate medical care. The incident happened at her Bridge Bay Campground campsite.

“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” Yellowstone’s Senior Bison Biologist Chris Geremia said in a statement. “Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge."

Geremia encourages everyone to stay more than 25 yards away from bison and "move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge." Park officials encourage maintaining a 100 yard distance from bears and wolves. 

The incident is under investigation.

View Comments
0
5
4
1
6

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Virtual Reality Travel Sees A Surge In Popularity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News