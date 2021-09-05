A mixed bag for hunters this season in Wyoming

Anyone with access to private land in the Sheridan region should find success, but those looking to hunt on public land will see high numbers of hunters. Wildlife managers encourage those looking to purchase a leftover license to first secure access to private land. Biologists also caution this is the second year of extreme drought for most of the region, which results in less food, higher fire danger, increased dust, poor snowpack and less surface water. Buck quality could also be down because of poor food conditions.

Southeast

The Laramie region has not suffered from drought as severely as much of the rest of Wyoming this year, though pronghorn numbers will still vary substantially. Numbers in some hunt areas on the southeastern edge of the state have decreased notably in the last four years, and then suffered again from the major March snowstorm that dropped about 2.5 feet of snow in some areas. Pronghorn in the Laramie Valley should be similar to prior years.