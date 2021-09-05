A mixed bag for hunters this season in Wyoming

Pick a place in Wyoming, and the hunting forecast could easily describe an abundance of animals with great opportunity or struggling populations and fewer licenses.
Even within areas like the Casper region, conditions change widely. The area has cut about 4,000 pronghorn licenses over the last two years as a response to two tough winters and exceptionally dry summers.
But a little west and south of Casper hasn’t fared as poorly, which means the herds are strong and antelope are doing well.
“Pronghorn hunting is a true mixed bag here,” said Justin Binfet, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s wildlife coordinator for the Casper region.
The same pronghorn story goes for portions of the southwest part of the state and southeast. Wildlife managers say in areas where pronghorn are struggling, licenses have also been cut, which means fewer hunters competing for fewer animals. Essentially, hunters may have to work a little harder some places, but if they drew tags, they should find animals.
Mule deer in many places are similar. Elk are doing well almost universally, as they have been for years.
Below is a roundup of hunting forecasts in each region, to give hunters a better idea of what they will encounter this year.
Northeast
Pronghorn populations along the eastern side of the state from Lusk up to Sundance are struggling. Their numbers are far lower than objectives set by wildlife managers because of harsh winter conditions, poor fawn survival and extreme drought. But even with the mixed antelope numbers across the northeastern portion of the state, antelope hunters should still expect to have high chances of success and high buck ratios. Biologists are also asking to measure horns and pull teeth for aging as part of a research project on antelope west of Casper. The research will look at optimizing buck ratios for maximum horn growth.
Populations of mule deer remain stable at a generally decreased level across the region. They’ve also suffered from harsh winters and extended drought, with the added threat of chronic wasting disease. “Public land hunters in general license areas should experience low-to-moderate success in the face of higher hunting pressure and below-objective mule deer numbers,” according to Game and Fish’s annual hunting forecast. Private land hunters and those with limited quota tags can look forward to high buck ratios. The Green Mountain and Sweetwater Rocks hunt areas have mandatory CWD sampling for any hunters who harvest a deer.
White-tailed deer and elk continue to do well in much of the central and northeast portion of the state except for the Black Hills, where white-tailed deer numbers are lower than prior years.
Anyone with access to private land in the Sheridan region should find success, but those looking to hunt on public land will see high numbers of hunters. Wildlife managers encourage those looking to purchase a leftover license to first secure access to private land. Biologists also caution this is the second year of extreme drought for most of the region, which results in less food, higher fire danger, increased dust, poor snowpack and less surface water. Buck quality could also be down because of poor food conditions.
Southeast
The Laramie region has not suffered from drought as severely as much of the rest of Wyoming this year, though pronghorn numbers will still vary substantially. Numbers in some hunt areas on the southeastern edge of the state have decreased notably in the last four years, and then suffered again from the major March snowstorm that dropped about 2.5 feet of snow in some areas. Pronghorn in the Laramie Valley should be similar to prior years.
Mule deer hunting should be good in much of the region, and should improve in the Snowy Range where the 2020 Mullen Fire burned through about 175,000 acres. “Regenerating important grass and shrub species will indicate the burn will have long-term positive effects for fawn rearing and survival,” according to the hunting forecast. The Goshen Rim and Laramie Mountain herds are struggling, though, from poor fawn production and high CWD. Hunters there should find harder hunting for big bucks. Wildlife managers also ask any hunters who kill a mule deer in hunt areas 61 or 74-77 to submit a sample for CWD testing.
Elk are above objective, and the Mullen Fire will likely only increase numbers because of nutritious new growth. Biologists also predict high hunting pressure on public land, and encourage hunters to look for elk away from well-traveled roads and trails as well as in hunter management and walk-in areas.
Southwest
Wildlife in the Pinedale and Green River regions are both suffering from drought, high temperatures and low soil moisture. Plants in the Pinedale area are aging and losing nutritional value two or three weeks earlier than normal, even at high elevations. In the worst places, some grasses didn’t come out of dormancy at all or couldn’t produce seeds. “The impacts to wildlife as a result of the drought have the potential to be widespread due to the reduction of quality and quantity of forage,” the forecast reads.
One of the largest pronghorn herds in the country, the Sublette Herd, is below its population objective because of recent harsh winters. Anyone with a tag, however, should experience success.
The Wyoming Range and Sublette mule deer herds were also knocked back by harsh winters, but hunters can find trophy-class mule deer bucks on abundant public land.
Elk in both the Pinedale and Green River areas are also doing well.
Northwest
The Cody and Jackson regions of the state are experiencing similar severe drought conditions as other portions of the state. Hunters should expect to work a little harder to find animals, especially if warm temperatures persist.
The Lander region, on the other hand, has seen near-to-average precipitation during the growing season, which means that food for big game like pronghorn and mule deer is good in many places.
As for this hunting season, though, biologists report lower pronghorn fawn survival and decreased populations. Expect high buck quality with fewer licenses.
Mule deer are also struggling from two harsh winters, and hunters can expect antler point restrictions again in hunt areas near Lander and Rawlins. Elk are also doing well, as they are across most of the state.