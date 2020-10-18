A time when Old Faithful wasn’t so faithful

Natural geysers are rare because they need special conditions to form: a supply of water, recent or active magmatism to supply heat, and the right geometry of fractures in subsurface rocks to permit episodic discharge. Because of the delicate balance between these controlling parameters, geysers have periods of activity and dormancy. Transitions between activity to dormancy and changes in the interval between eruptions are often caused by earthquakes that modify the geometry of fractures in subsurface rocks and by changes in the amount of regional precipitation that flows as groundwater to geyser reservoirs.

Many of the world’s geysers are concentrated in Yellowstone’s Upper Geyser Basin, including the most iconic, Old Faithful Geyser. In a journal paper published over 60 years ago, Yellowstone National Park naturalist George Marler described a mineralized wood sample from the mound of Old Faithful Geyser. In one of the first applications of the radiocarbon dating method, that wood was found to be about 730 years old, with an estimated uncertainty of 200 years.