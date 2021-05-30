A Wyoming Game and Fish fisheries supervisor explains where to catch fish, etiquette you should know

If you’re fishing for species like walleye, perch, burbot, and you yank them up out of deep water, you will probably kill them. Catch and release small walleye out of 40 feet of water, you are probably killing a lot of those fish.

A net makes it a lot easier to actually land them, and the material of the net is important. Soft rubber knotless netting is a lot better on the fish than knotted nylon, it doesn’t scrape off as much of the protective slime coating. Definitely use a net and a good net. Try not to handle the fish. It’s OK to get a quick picture with them, but don’t throw them on the bottom of the boat and let them flop around. The less handling the better.

CST: What are some fishing etiquette tips that we should know?

MH: It’s like any other outdoor experience. Respect people’s space. Respect private property. Respect the animals you’re going after. Respect the environment. Don’t leave fishing line laying around, things like that.

CST: What are some rookie moves you see with anglers that would be easy to fix?

MH: Learn to tie knots. I’ve seen a lot of people break fish off because they’re not up to speed on the knots they should use. That’s simple to learn and practice.