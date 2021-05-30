A Wyoming Game and Fish fisheries supervisor explains where to catch fish, etiquette you should know

Casper fisheries supervisor Matt Hahn figures he’s spent the past 40 years fishing in Wyoming. He grew up in Riverton and has been fishing as long as he can remember, everywhere from high mountain lakes and streams in the Big Horn Mountains to Boysen and Pathfinder reservoirs.
He started with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department about 20 years ago and still fishes as much as possible.
The Star-Tribune caught up with him to see what tips and tricks he has for anglers — especially those newer to the sport. The interview has been edited for space and clarity.
Casper Star-Tribune: For a beginning angler, where would the best places to go be to actually catch something?
Matt Hahn: Any of the high mountain lakes are usually pretty easy fishing, especially ones you have to walk to. It doesn’t even have to be that far, but if you have to hike a ways often times it can be better fishing. Small streams up in the mountains are often good fishing for small trout.
There are also a lot of ponds in the state where we stock trout that are big enough to catch. A lot of those we intensively manage, and we tend to stock at a fairly high rate knowing a lot of people will be fishing there.
Most bigger towns in the state have some sort of pond that’s managed as an urban fishery.
CST: What are fish populations like this year?
MH: Some are doing great and some poor — so much depends on drought conditions. We’ve gone through a pretty wet cycle, and so in general, they say the good old days are now. We have some of the best fishing we’ve ever had.
CST: Oh wow, where is the fishing that good?
MH: In Glendo Reservoir, we’re looking at probably the best walleye population we’ve ever monitored. Trout populations at Alcova Reservoir are doing really good. The North Platte River is up and down. We’re on a down cycle on the river, but even though it’s not where it was four years ago, it’s still phenomenal.
CST: Is it better to catch and release or catch and eat?
MH: You make a decision for yourself if you want to keep fish or not within the regulations. If you decide you want to keep some, look at the regulations and make sure what you’re keeping is within what the regulations allows. They’re in place to prevent overharvest and be sure it’s a sustainable resource.
If the regulation says you can keep something and you want to keep something, that is fine, you shouldn’t be ashamed. A lot of people don’t want to keep fish and want to release them, and that’s fine, too.
CST: If you’re going to release, or you’re on a water where you need to release, how important is it to keep them wet? Are there tips we should know for how to handle fish before release?
MH: There are some generally accepted guidelines for catch and release fishing.
Fish when the water is cool, especially for trout, either during the time of year or day. It’s good to fish early in the morning in the summer and monitor the water temperature.
We recommend you use flies or lures whenever possible. The survival rate on released fish is a lot higher with artificial baits because they don’t swallow it. Barbless hooks are a lot easier to remove and do less damage to fish. Play them and land them as rapidly as possible. The quicker you get the fish released the better off it will be in terms of survival.
If you hook a fish, it’s exhausted, the water is getting warm, it can’t hold itself up and you can’t resuscitate it — and if regulations allow — consider keeping it, because that fish will probably die.
If you’re in an area with a regulation that says you can only keep one fish or one trout over 20 inches, and you’re in that situation and it’s really warm, you probably shouldn’t be fishing. It’s not illegal, but ethically there are considerations you should keep in account.
If you’re fishing for species like walleye, perch, burbot, and you yank them up out of deep water, you will probably kill them. Catch and release small walleye out of 40 feet of water, you are probably killing a lot of those fish.
A net makes it a lot easier to actually land them, and the material of the net is important. Soft rubber knotless netting is a lot better on the fish than knotted nylon, it doesn’t scrape off as much of the protective slime coating. Definitely use a net and a good net. Try not to handle the fish. It’s OK to get a quick picture with them, but don’t throw them on the bottom of the boat and let them flop around. The less handling the better.
CST: What are some fishing etiquette tips that we should know?
MH: It’s like any other outdoor experience. Respect people’s space. Respect private property. Respect the animals you’re going after. Respect the environment. Don’t leave fishing line laying around, things like that.
CST: What are some rookie moves you see with anglers that would be easy to fix?
MH: Learn to tie knots. I’ve seen a lot of people break fish off because they’re not up to speed on the knots they should use. That’s simple to learn and practice.
Learn as much about the fish you’re going after as possible. If you’re fishing for trout in a big reservoir and it’s the middle of summer, and you’re fishing in the back of the bay where the water is 80 degrees you’re probably not going to catch any trout.
Understand the habits of the fish you’re going after can help.
Fish and game agencies put out information and major groups like Trout unlimited put out good information. A lot of guide shops have information on their websites, especially specific to a certain water. If you’re going to fish on the Platte a lot of shops will have a fishing report page that says things like: “This is what’s working good and what is good.”