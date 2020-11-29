Amid the upheaval of 2020, winter (and ski season) will be here

In a year of unpredictability, the promise of snow brings some comfort. Many ski areas across the state won’t open until Friday, but eventually snow bases will build, lifts will groan into gear and Wyoming’s mountainsides will once again be flooded with skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers.
The winter’s weather pattern appears to be a La Nina, said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Jones. That means an above normal chance of precipitation and below average temperatures for the northwest part of the state including Yellowstone National Park, the Tetons, Absarokas and Big Horn Range.
You may have to wait a bit, though.
“The standalone December outlook starts to show that above normal precipitation and below normal temperature creeping into the Rockies, but might take until mid-December to get there,” Jones said.
The central and southern portions of the state have a less secure winter forecast, with equal parts below normal, normal and above normal chances for precipitation.
While weather patterns will continue in a predictable — or at times unpredictable — way, ski area managers are also planning for their first winter season in the middle of a global pandemic.
Most Wyoming ski areas are requiring masks indoors and many will require them in lift lines where people inevitably stand close to one another to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Sleepy Giant Ski Area outside Cody installed four heated wall tents, a 30-foot-diameter heated yurt and outside fire pits to keep people comfortable but more spread apart. The lodge also is offering free wifi near the area’s base with an app that allows skiers to purchase tickets, rentals, lessons or even lunch online, said general manager Mike Gimmenson. Hogadon season pass ticket holders can ski visit Sleepy Giant for free three times.
“We think this year people will want to go to the smaller ski areas, so we’re inviting people to come up and check out the ski area,” he said.
Hogadon Ski Area near Casper is limiting the number of people in the lodge, said the area’s manager, Chris Smith.
Most areas are also recommending skiers and snowboarders use their vehicles as a base instead of carrying their gear into the main lodge to get ready. Jones said he’s recommending tailgating and using the lodge only to buy food, drink or use the restroom.
“But the goal is to get open and stay open,” he said. “We will ask our guests to comply, and let’s enjoy a good year of winter.”
Grand Targhee Resort
The resort is open with a base of more than 3 feet and about 7.5 feet of total snow.
COVID modifications: Indoor capacity is limited. Use cars to gear up in the morning. Face masks required in all buildings, while waiting to load lifts, ride lifts and when 6-foot distancing cannot be maintained.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Daily ticket: Prices range from $90 up to $110 for an adult depending on the day, $65 to $79 for seniors, $37 to $49 for juniors 6-12, children under 5 free with a paying adult.
Info: 800-827-4433, www.grandtarghee.com
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
The resort opened Thanksgiving Day with about 8.5 feet of total snow and sold out full-day lift tickets.
COVID modifications: Masks are required in lines, loading and unloading chairlifts and gondolas and in all resort facilities. Physical distancing is advised.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Daily ticket: Prices vary by date: Adult, $98-164; Seniors 65 and up, $78-131; Teens 13-18, $88-148; and youth 5-12, $59-98.
Info: 888-333-7766, www.jacksonhole.com
Meadowlark Ski Lodge
Opening date at Meadowlark is still up in the air, but the base is packed, and they’re waiting for one more snowstorm. Check the lodge’s Facebook page for the quickest updates.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and every day from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3 other than Christmas Day.
Daily tickets: Adult 18 and up $53 a day. Youth 13-17, $45. Kids 6-12 $35. Five and under are free.
Info: 307-351-4606, www.lodgesofthebighorns.com, Meadowlark Ski Lodge on Facebook.
Antelope Butte Ski Area
The ski area opens Dec. 18 with 28 trails for snowboarding and downhill skiing, three lifts and 1,000 feet of elevation gain and loss.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Monday
Daily tickets: Adult $40; Student ages 13-17 $32; College student with an ID, military and seniors over 65 $32; Youth $20 and children are free.
Info: 307-529-1052, antelopebuttefoundation.org, Antelope Butte on Facebook
Hogadon Ski Area
If the current weather holds, Hogadon Ski Area could open Friday with two runs.
COVID modifications: Masks are encouraged if you can’t be physically distant. Guests purchasing single day tickets will need to sign a contact-tracing sheet if they need to be contacted by health officials.
Hours: Friday. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
Daily tickets: Senior more than 70 years old, free. Adult 65-69 and active military $36. Adult, $48. Youth 13-18, $40. Child, $30. Five and under are free.
Info: 307-235-8499, www.hogadon.net
Pine Creek Ski Resort
Pine Creek doesn’t have a concrete opening date yet, but is aiming for mid-December.
COVID modifications: Masks are required indoors and in lift lines. Guests are asked to leave the lodge unless actively renting equipment, buying tickets, eating purchased food or other indoor activities.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday through Sunday and holidays.
Daily ticket: Adults $48; Child ages 6-12 $38; Senior 65 and older $30; Five and under free with an adult lift ticket.
Info: 307-279-3201, www.pinecreekskiresort.com
Snow King Mountain
Ski, snowboard and tube in the day or at night at Snow King Mountain. The area opens Friday.
COVID modifications: Masks are required when social distancing is not possible, including on chairlifts, standing in line and inside buildings.
Daily tickets: Adults $59. Juniors 6-14 and seniors over 65, $49. Kids 5 and under are free.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Info: 307-201-5464, www.snowkingmountain.com
Snowy Range Ski Area
The area plans to open Friday, and will be open every day of the week including holidays.
COVID modifications: Masks are required along with social distancing in the lodge and in lift lines. Tickets are available online only, not at the window.
Daily tickets: Adult, $49; Teen 13-17, $42; Child 5-12, $30; Seniors 70 and up and children 4 and under, free
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Info: 307-745-5750, www.snowyrangeski.com
Sleeping Giant
The northwest Wyoming ski area plans to open Friday. Offerings this year include night skiing from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. There will also be tubing.
COVID modifications: Masks are required in the lodge and group settings.
Daily tickets: Adult, $55. Junior, $42. Child, $25. Seniors 70 and above $25. Five and under free.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and holiday break beginning Dec. 21 to Jan. 4. Night skiing from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
Info: 307-587-3125, www.skisg.com
Cross Country Ski Trails
Contact your local Nordic ski areas for information about expanding trail systems. Alpine areas are also offering more Nordic options with ski rentals and groomed trails.
Wyoming’s major cross country ski centers include Casper Mountain (307-259-0958, www.natrona.net/238/Trails-Center); Pahaska Tepee Resort near Cody parkcountynordic@gmail.com, www.nordicskiclub.com); in the Bighorn National Forest near Sheridan (www.blackmountainnordic.com) and Antelope Butte Ski Area (antelopebuttefoundation.org), on Pole Mountain near Laramie (www.medicinebownordic.org); and at the Beaver Creek Nordic Area south of Lander (www.landernordic.org). Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks also offer hundreds of cross country trails (www.nps/gov).
Ride
Wyoming offers more than 2,500 snowmobile trails that wind through nearly every corner of the state. Visit the Wyoming State Trails website for updated information about groomed trails once the snow really falls: http://wyotrails.state.wy.us/Snow/Conditions/Conditions.asp
