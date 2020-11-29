Amid the upheaval of 2020, winter (and ski season) will be here

Sleepy Giant Ski Area outside Cody installed four heated wall tents, a 30-foot-diameter heated yurt and outside fire pits to keep people comfortable but more spread apart. The lodge also is offering free wifi near the area’s base with an app that allows skiers to purchase tickets, rentals, lessons or even lunch online, said general manager Mike Gimmenson. Hogadon season pass ticket holders can ski visit Sleepy Giant for free three times.

“We think this year people will want to go to the smaller ski areas, so we’re inviting people to come up and check out the ski area,” he said.

Hogadon Ski Area near Casper is limiting the number of people in the lodge, said the area’s manager, Chris Smith.

Most areas are also recommending skiers and snowboarders use their vehicles as a base instead of carrying their gear into the main lodge to get ready. Jones said he’s recommending tailgating and using the lodge only to buy food, drink or use the restroom.

“But the goal is to get open and stay open,” he said. “We will ask our guests to comply, and let’s enjoy a good year of winter.”

Grand Targhee Resort

The resort is open with a base of more than 3 feet and about 7.5 feet of total snow.