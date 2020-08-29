Archaeologists focus efforts on Legend Rock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THERMOPOLIS — More questions than answers. That’s what retired archeologist Danny Walker has come up with after excavating a 12-by-12 foot hole last week at Legend Rock Petroglyph Site. The newest exploratory dig is a culmination of decades of research to uncover the puzzle left behind thousands of years ago by early inhabitants.

In 1988, a team from the Wyoming Archeological Office headed by Walker set out in search of artifacts at Legend Rock in order to preserve resources prior to development of the land. They dug a trench 12-14 feet deep beginning at the edge of Cottonwood Creek stretching to the cliff face of the petroglyphs. In this trench they unearthed two small fire hearths, approximately six feet deep. At the time the fire hearths were estimated to be as old as the petroglyphs.

Walker was brought back to Legend Rock in 2007 as the area was being worked for a walking trail to accommodate the increased visitation to the site. What they found in the process was another fire hearth that looked just like the two excavated in 1988. Walker said, “The reason we really got excited was because the evidence from one hearth looked like they were processing red ochre to make paint to do pictographs on the walls.” This discovery left the team wondering if there was the same evidence in the hearths found in the original trench dug in 1988.