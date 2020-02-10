Are more changes to the nation's landmark environmental act on the horizon?

The Bureau of Land Management may not need to consider environmental impacts when making long-term plans for the country’s 245 million acres of public land, a document first obtained and reported by Bloomberg Environment last week revealed.

The document indicated the bureau was considering big revisions to its land management planning processes, though the bureau has not formally proposed the idea.

However, if enacted, the rule change may remove environmental study requirements from federal land-use planning. As it stands, the National Environmental Policy Act requires the bureau to consider how opening up public land to development and activity could impact the environment.

For Wyoming, where 18.4 million acres of land fall under the BLM’s purview, the consequences of “removing NEPA requirements from planning regulations,” as suggested in the document, could be dramatic. Conservationists expressed swift and widespread alarm over the possible rollback. But to several public officials and energy groups in the Equality State, curtailing the act’s reach may not be such a bad move. Many say they’ve grown frustrated with what they consider lengthy and cumbersome environmental reviews.