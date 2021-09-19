As elk hunting begins, wildlife managers report historic numbers, opportunity

Biologists point to a handful of reasons why elk numbers have increased so much across most of the state and the West, particularly at a time when mule deer, bighorn sheep and, depending on the area, even pronghorn are struggling.

Most of the reasons are pretty basic. First, elk are opportunists. Unlike mule deer, which largely depend on new shrub growth and wildflowers, or bighorn sheep, which require large, open areas with mostly grass, elk will eat — and thrive on — a much wider array of options, Binfet said. They eat grass and alfalfa, shrubs like mountain mahogany or willows, aspens or wildflowers. That means while they may prefer grass, if snow is particularly deep or crusty, they can switch to something above the snow like a shrub or tree.

They’re big and have more fat stores than mule deer, or in particular, pronghorn. Their long legs can wade through snow easier than a pronghorn, and their fat stores help them go longer without food, if necessary.

Elk are also more willing to change course, to find new winter range, or to alter their migration route.