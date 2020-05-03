As state campgrounds prepare to open, officials urge caution and common sense

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On a normal year, spring temperatures in the 70s would inspire people to want to go outside. And this is not a normal year.

We’ve been cooped up in our homes, neighborhoods and towns for more than a month, following a winter with above average snowfall in many places. Most of us live in Wyoming because of the outdoor recreation offered in our mountains, prairies, rivers and lakes, especially in spring, summer and fall.

So how do we get outside safely during a global pandemic? Can we camp? Use trails? Meet friends or family from out of state?

Gov. Mark Gordon and top state officials said Thursday afternoon they understand those strong desires to get outside, then announced new rules to make sure Wyomingites can enjoy the state’s wild spaces while also curbing spread of the novel coronavirus.

“This is your responsibility, your time to shine to make sure the ground is not lost,” Gordon said in a press conference. “Just do the right thing in a steady fashion.”

What does that mean for those of us itching to go outside for more than a stroll around the block?

We broke down new and unfolding regulations on camping and other outdoor recreation in the time of COVID-19.