As Wyoming braces for another season of record crowds, officials ask visitors to think ahead

And be willing to leave: As important as it is to know water temperatures, you also need to be willing to leave and fish another day. Le left the banks of the Madison that moment. It was tempting to stay, but trout need cold, oxygenated water to survive. Any additional stress from someone fishing could be the tipping point for an already exhausted cutthroat trout. Water temperatures are typically cooler in the early morning and late evening. Consider checking the weather before you head to the river and fish somewhere else if it’s going to be a hot day.

Use proper facilities: “There’s a lot of freedom that comes with a national forest. You can do a lot of things that maybe you can’t do in areas with other land management status, like dispersed camping,” Voos said. “It’s something people take advantage of in national forests. Pitch your tent and build a fire but along with that is human waste and trash.” But it doesn’t have to be that way. Use proper bathroom facilities when possible. When not possible, plan to bury your human waste as deep as possible. But also know some areas, like the Cloud Peak Wilderness, require you carry out your poop. Dispose of your garbage in bear proof garbage bins, and if the bins are full, take your garbage home with you instead of piling it on top.

Follow fire restrictions: The Medicine Bow National Forest is already under stage 1 fire restrictions, which means no campfires outside of designated campsite rings. Other land management agencies are following suit as the state continues to dry and fire officials predict an above average fire season. The next step is stage 2, where no campfires or charcoal grills are allowed. If conditions worsen, and visitors violate fire restrictions, forests can eventually move into stage 3, which means the forest is closed to all visitors. “Last year we went to stage 1 on July 3. We started to have human caused starts and dry weather and fuels, and this year we were trending in that exact same direction,” Voos said. “We can’t control the weather forecast or dry fuels, but what we can do is control how we educate and manage for human starts.”

