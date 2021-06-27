As Wyoming braces for another season of record crowds, officials ask visitors to think ahead

Land and wildlife managers last year were caught off guard.
It wasn’t just the global pandemic that upended everything. It was the sheer volume of people who flooded to Wyoming and the West to do the only thing that seemed safe: Play outside.
Wyomingites were no different. We went outside in droves, breaking records at state parks and in hunting and fishing license applications.
“I didn’t see it coming last year,” said Mark Gocke, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s spokesperson in Jackson. “And I’m familiar with western Wyoming and the national parks. It’s just beyond anything that we have ever seen before.”
And with crowds came issues. People who didn’t understand — or didn’t choose to understand — the rules for using the woods as a bathroom. Mobs formed to photograph bears on busy highways. Campfires went unattended.
This year appears to be no different in terms of visitation. And on top of it, the weather in most of the state is unusually hot and dry. But this year, land and wildlife managers have a better sense of what they’re facing.
As you prepare for the rest of your summer spent outside, consider these tips and guidelines from Wyoming’s experts on how to make sure the land, fish and wildlife we all love is still here for the next year, decade and century.
Give wildlife space: We’ve all seen the signs that say stay at least 100 yards away from wildlife. The rule is important, not just to keep wildlife safe, but also keep visitors safe, Gocke said. Game and Fish has already documented people feeding bears four times this year on Togwotee Pass between Jackson and Dubois. As the popular saying goes: A fed bear is a dead bear. But the same often applies to other wildlife like moose, deer, foxes and even chipmunks. The more wildlife become habituated to humans, the more likely they are to either get into trouble or spend more time near roadways. Don’t pull over on the side of highways outside of designated pullouts to look at wildlife. Keep your dogs and other pets on leashes. And no matter what, don’t approach wildlife.
Plan ahead: Many forests and other land management agencies periodically review regulations including where camping is or isn’t allowed and what campgrounds are open, said Aaron Voos, spokesperson for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunderbasin National Grassland. Forest conditions also change year to year. Check websites or call a management office to know if rules have changed from the last time you visited.
Carry a thermometer fishing: Anna Le has always carried a thermometer with her. She’s an aquatic biologist and educator in Yellowstone National Park. But she recently began sampling waters she plans to fish. A few weeks ago, she stepped into the waters of the Madison River to cast a line and dipped her thermometer into the water. It was a surprising 70 degrees. Anything above the mid-60s can become stressful and even life threatening to trout. Water ran high and it was early June, so she hadn’t anticipated such warm water, but her thermometer let her know it was too hot to fish.
And be willing to leave: As important as it is to know water temperatures, you also need to be willing to leave and fish another day. Le left the banks of the Madison that moment. It was tempting to stay, but trout need cold, oxygenated water to survive. Any additional stress from someone fishing could be the tipping point for an already exhausted cutthroat trout. Water temperatures are typically cooler in the early morning and late evening. Consider checking the weather before you head to the river and fish somewhere else if it’s going to be a hot day.
Use proper facilities: “There’s a lot of freedom that comes with a national forest. You can do a lot of things that maybe you can’t do in areas with other land management status, like dispersed camping,” Voos said. “It’s something people take advantage of in national forests. Pitch your tent and build a fire but along with that is human waste and trash.” But it doesn’t have to be that way. Use proper bathroom facilities when possible. When not possible, plan to bury your human waste as deep as possible. But also know some areas, like the Cloud Peak Wilderness, require you carry out your poop. Dispose of your garbage in bear proof garbage bins, and if the bins are full, take your garbage home with you instead of piling it on top.
Follow fire restrictions: The Medicine Bow National Forest is already under stage 1 fire restrictions, which means no campfires outside of designated campsite rings. Other land management agencies are following suit as the state continues to dry and fire officials predict an above average fire season. The next step is stage 2, where no campfires or charcoal grills are allowed. If conditions worsen, and visitors violate fire restrictions, forests can eventually move into stage 3, which means the forest is closed to all visitors. “Last year we went to stage 1 on July 3. We started to have human caused starts and dry weather and fuels, and this year we were trending in that exact same direction,” Voos said. “We can’t control the weather forecast or dry fuels, but what we can do is control how we educate and manage for human starts.”