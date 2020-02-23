Bald eagles made a comeback, but golden eagles face an uncertainty

“You can walk away from your gut pile knowing you did not kill an eagle, or knowing you may have,” Bedrosian said. “The ballistics are there. The cost is nominal. For me (switching to non-lead ammo) is a no brainer.”

Adult eagle deaths are a bigger issue than other species, such as rabbits, because eagles live to be in their 30s and don’t reproduce until they’re at least five years old. Start knocking individual eagles out of a population and the impact can be great.

***

In addition to changing bullets, Wallace and Bedrosian outlined a host of other ways eagle deaths could be curbed.

Some options, like siting wind energy facilities away from high-quality eagle habitat and instead in lower-quality habitat, might not be feasible everywhere. But if not, companies are creating new technologies such as remote cameras on turbines that stop blades when eagles are nearby.

“Given projected increases in development of wind power resources in Wyoming by an order of magnitude over the next decade, effective avoidance and mitigation of turbine-strike mortalities will be critical to maintaining golden eagle populations in the region,” the conservation report reads.