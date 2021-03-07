Biologists change handling procedures in the field to prevent the possible spread of COVID into Wyoming’s wildlife populations.

It’s Dr. Samantha Allen’s job to worry about disease in Wyoming’s wildlife. She’s the state’s wildlife veterinarian, trained to study diseases like brucellosis, white nose syndrome and chronic wasting disease.
In the past year, like nearly everyone in the world, she’s been giving much more thought to COVID-19. And not because she’s concerned about Wyoming’s wildlife passing the disease to humans, but worried that we may pass it to wildlife.
“We have to be very cognizant of who is susceptible and who isn’t,” Allen said. We don’t want to “create a reservoir of disease in a wildlife population. We all know how hard it is to get disease out of a wildlife population. Just look at brucellosis or tuberculosis.”
Wildlife biologists and veterinarians like Allen have been working across the nation and world to not only better understand what animals could be susceptible to COVID-19, but also what precautions those handling wildlife in the field need to take to prevent the spread.
In Wyoming, that begins with evaluating what animals really need to be handled and what extra precautions may be needed.
“If nothing else it will help us take a hard look at how we do things and modify exposures,” said Nichole Bjornie, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s nongame biologist. “We will do a lot of these moving forward, even when we’re not as concerned about COVID.”
***
It didn’t take long after COVID-19 began spreading around the U.S. that other species began to fall ill.
Domestic dogs and cats were some of the first identified — not only testing positive but showing clinical signs of the illness, Allen said. It made sense. Humans live in close quarters with their companions, providing the perfect conditions for spreading COVID-19 back and forth.
But testing on other species was still limited. In the early days of the pandemic, humans needed all the COVID-19 tests available. A few special cases were made, which is when experts discovered a tiger tested positive for COVID-19 in a zoo in New York City.
Since then, the disease has been found in about 150 difference instances of wildlife in captive facilities in the country, including in lions, gorillas, mink, snow leopards and a cougar.
In laboratory settings, researchers found COVID-19 antibodies created in white-tailed deer fawns, skunks, shrews and mice, among other wildlife.
One of the biggest problems nationally and internationally with COVID-19 and wildlife has been in mink farms. Mink are particularly susceptible to COVID-19, and farms keep them by the thousands. The Netherlands and Denmark killed all of their commercial mink in 2020 when the disease began to spread in facilities.
While Wyoming doesn’t have any commercial fur operations using mink, it does have an endangered species closely related to mink: the black-footed ferret.
No cases of COVID-19 in wildlife have been found yet in Wyoming. But it’s with black-footed ferrets and other sensitive species that Game and Fish officials began reconsidering their protocols for handling wildlife in the field.
***
Wyoming has only two small populations of black-footed ferrets — an endangered species still considered particularly fragile. Wildlife biologists capture ferrets each year to survey for populations and, most importantly, to vaccinate wild-born ferrets against sylvatic plague and canine distemper, both deadly diseases to the animals.
Specialists typically capture black-footed ferrets and bring them into a remote laboratory for a work up which includes taking body measurements, giving vaccines and implant an identification tag.
“But that puts the ferrets into an enclosed breathing space with us for a time,” Bjornlie said. “Even pre-COVID, we used masks, but it’s not a 6-foot distance, for sure.”
Bjornlie and others now modify how they’re handling black-footed ferrets to either not trap them at all or using the vaccines in a trap in the open air and then release them.
“We’re also being aware of what we’re doing out there, if we’re putting anything on the ground like remote cameras at burrows and making sure we’re disinfecting everything we use in the field,” she said.
In the meantime, the National Wildlife Health Center has developed a COVID-19 vaccine for ferrets to be used in black-footed ferret breeding facilities. Most biologists aren’t particularly worried about COVID-19 spreading between black-footed ferrets in the wild — they’re a notoriously solitary creature — but they do worry about it spreading through a captive facility as it has in mink, Bjornlie said.
As for other wildlife, Allen, Bjornlie and other wildlife biologists are reconsidering what animals need to be handled and what could be done with trail cameras or other monitoring equipment. They’re also wearing gloves, more masks and other protective equipment when necessary.
“We think a lot about what kinds of diseases can go from wildlife to us, so we already take precautions,” Bjornlie said. “But every disease that comes through changes our strategy and this is one more step.”