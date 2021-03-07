Biologists change handling procedures in the field to prevent the possible spread of COVID into Wyoming’s wildlife populations.

It’s Dr. Samantha Allen’s job to worry about disease in Wyoming’s wildlife. She’s the state’s wildlife veterinarian, trained to study diseases like brucellosis, white nose syndrome and chronic wasting disease.

In the past year, like nearly everyone in the world, she’s been giving much more thought to COVID-19. And not because she’s concerned about Wyoming’s wildlife passing the disease to humans, but worried that we may pass it to wildlife.

“We have to be very cognizant of who is susceptible and who isn’t,” Allen said. We don’t want to “create a reservoir of disease in a wildlife population. We all know how hard it is to get disease out of a wildlife population. Just look at brucellosis or tuberculosis.”

Wildlife biologists and veterinarians like Allen have been working across the nation and world to not only better understand what animals could be susceptible to COVID-19, but also what precautions those handling wildlife in the field need to take to prevent the spread.

In Wyoming, that begins with evaluating what animals really need to be handled and what extra precautions may be needed.