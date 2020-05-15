Bison restoration proposal will not be considered

More likely, Bailey said, is that UPOM is hoping to delay the FWP process until a new governor is elected this fall, hopefully one that is more amenable to UPOM’s viewpoint.

“And if (the lawsuit) is appealed, it will take longer,” Bailey added.

FWP directors are appointed by the governor, which is another reason UPOM may want to delay any public process. The Montana Legislature has passed bills in past sessions that were anti-bison in nature that were vetoed by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. With a Republican governor in office the Legislature may be more likely to get such regulations passed, Bailey speculated.

“They could essentially extinguish any future for bison in the state,” he added. “So we’re trying to make as much noise about it before the election and Legislature meets.”

History

One supporter of the project to restore a public herd of bison to Montana reflects an unusual historical agenda. Oregon author Doug Coffman wrote a book, “Reflecting the Sublime,” about a group of bison killed on an 1886 expedition to eastern Montana by William Hornady, chief taxidermist for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. As the animals neared extinction due to slaughter by market hunters, Hornady preserved six for a display at the museum.