BLM preferred plan would remove 1,500 horses from range

The BLM’s preferred choice is Alternative D, which removes all Checkerboard lands from the HMAs. All of the Great Divide Basin, Salt Wells Creek and White Mountain HMAs would become herd areas and the Adobe Town HMA could have 450 horses or less.

To accomplish this, the Rock Springs and Rawlins’ portions of Adobe Town would revert to herd areas with management for zero wild horses.

“All wild horses would be permanently removed from these areas,” the draft EIS says. “Overall, there would be 1,529 fewer wild horses (at the high AML) within the planning area under this alternative.”

Remaining Adobe Town portions outside the Checkerboard, combined with Little Colorado HMA, would continue to manage for an AML of 259 to 536 horses with 6,432 AUMs allocated for horses. Also, the Adobe Town HMA boundary would be realigned to manmade or existing boundaries. This alternative also allows Adobe Town AMLs to be adjusted without a lengthy amendment process.

The public could still see wild horses on the range of the Adobe Town HMA but again, there would be none to view along the Pilot Butte scenic loop, according to the draft EIS.