Bridger-Teton National Forest eyes revision to allow domestic sheep to graze

Bridger-Teton Supervisor Tricia O’Connor, who has a background in wildlife biology, said she would not allow domestic sheep to be restocked in proximity to those core, native herds even though the Forest Plan allows for it.

“But I would also say, that’s me making that decision,” O’Connor said. “If we don’t change the Forest Plan, a future supervisor could make a different decision. The beauty from a conservation standpoint, of getting this in the Forest Plan saying we wouldn’t restock them, is that it’s codified.”

Proposed changes to the 30-year-old Forest Plan would not directly authorize domestic sheep grazing near the Darby Herd. That would require a separate proposal and a separate environmental assessment, which might be released around July, according to forest spokeswoman Mary Cernicek.

But the revision does open the door for restocking six allotments bought out in 2012. In the nine years since, woolgrowers have shown an interest in reoccupying the area. The Bridger-Teton was not a party to the deal between ranchers and the federation that left those lands vacant of domestic sheep, and so the forest is not bound to keep them closed.