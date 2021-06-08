Buffalo resident pays fines for poaching mule deer

SHERIDAN (WNE) – Buffalo resident Clyde Snell will pay more than $6,000 in fines and restitution and lose his hunting privileges for two years for killing a mule deer buck without a license in 2017.

The case originated from a search of a cell phone seized by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on a criminal case unrelated to the poaching. Evidence of the poaching was discovered and provided to Buffalo Game Warden Jim Seeman.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evidence showed that Snell killed a mule deer buck on Oct. 11, 2017 at 12:58 p.m. He then purchased a deer license in Buffalo at approximately 1:40 p.m. The deer head was eventually mounted by a taxidermist and was seized as evidence from Snell’s home in summer 2020.

In addition to the 2017 deer, Snell was charged for killing a mule deer buck in 2019 that was taken without a license. That offense was also discovered from evidence on the phone. As part of a plea agreement, the 2019 case was dismissed and no further action on that case will take place.