Caldera Chronicles: A glimpse into one possible future for Yellowstone

When will Yellowstone erupt again? This is one of the most common questions people have when they think of Yellowstone, and it is an important topic for volcanologists.

Yellowstone has had three caldera-forming eruptions in the past 2.1 million years, the most recent of which occurred roughly 631,000 years ago and resulted in the formation of Yellowstone Caldera, so it is possible that Yellowstone may produce another large eruption of rhyolite in the future. However, the occurrence of another large eruption at Yellowstone represents only one possible future. It is also important to understand what will happen to Yellowstone if the upper-crustal magmatic system feeding its eruptions and powering its hydrothermal features finally shuts off, as will eventually occur, and as did occur in all of the older caldera centers that define the Yellowstone-Snake River Plain hotspot track.