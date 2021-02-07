Caldera Chronicles: Just how long has the Yellowstone hotspot been around?

Preserved in the coastal mountains of Oregon, and Washington is evidence of massive volcanic eruptions that occurred offshore about 50-55 million years ago. Some of the lava from these eruptions was scraped up and welded onto the North American coastline by subduction, and still more exists on the ocean floor offshore of the Pacific Northwest. This so-called Siletzia terrane has chemical and physical characteristics that suggest it formed due to a mantle plume, and it has a composition similar to the Columbia River Basalts, indicating that the two large lava flow provinces are related. Might the Siletzia terrane have formed due to an early version of the Yellowstone hotspot?

If this is true, then the North American continent would have begun to override the hotspot about 40 million years ago. Sure enough, there are volcanic rocks of this age present in the Oregon and Washington coast range that that are chemically related to the older Siletzia rocks and younger Yellowstone hotspot products. Siletzia and related rocks of the hotspot were originally welded onto the North American continent in coastal California and Oregon, but since that time tectonic forces have caused northward migration of these rocks by as much as 300 km to their current position in coastal Oregon and Washington.