Caldera Chronicles: Montana State University updates Yellowstone’s geologic map

Correcting these problems is no small feat, however, as it requires geologists to visit hundreds of sites to search out contacts between rock units. To put this into perspective, there are currently over 700 known boundary problems! Some of these are easily fixable, such as areas where rock touches water. In many cases, however, the problems are not as simple. For instance, the team often visited boundary areas where rocks had been mapped incorrectly, or where mapped contacts were offset by hundreds of meters across a boundary (perhaps not surprising, since there was no GPS in the 1970s to aid with the precise positioning of contacts on a map). Combining field work with modern technology, the Montana State University team aims to correct problems which were hard (or impossible) to fix previously.

Most of the problems are located in hard-to-reach areas deep in the backcountry, requiring the team to hike long distances through dense forests littered with deadfall, spider webs, wild animals and who knows what else. Geologists had to cross raging rivers, battle giardia and protect themselves from grizzlies and black bears. It wasn’t all bad, however. Sometimes the scientists found themselves skirting around seldom-visited hydrothermal areas or witnessing porcupines climbing trees!