Caldera chronicles: Over 60 million years of missing geologic history!

Most visitors to Yellowstone are entranced by the spectacular thermal features and evidence of past volcanic eruptions that dot the landscape and that are a testament to the recent geological activity of the region. But there are hundreds of millions of years of geologic history preserved in the rocks of Yellowstone National Park, telling a story of shallow seas, ancient volcanoes that left behind petrified wood and glaciers that covered the landscape.

One of the more interesting features is preserved at the top of Mount Everts and tells a story of missing geological time, where ash from the 2.1-million-year-old Huckleberry Ridge Tuff lies directly on top of 65-million-year-old sandstone.

Mount Everts was named for Truman Everts, a member of the 1870 Washburn-Langford-Doane expedition to Yellowstone. He became separated from his companions, horse, and all his supplies, and spent 37 days wandering in the wilderness, subsisting mostly off the roots of a thistle (which now bears his name) before he was discovered by a search party.