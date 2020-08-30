Caldera chronicles: Scientists use models to study what’s going on underground

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Models have been in the news lately as a means to forecast the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve all seen the curves we’re hoping to flatten, but what exactly is a scientific model and how are they used?

Models take many forms in many different fields, including volcanology. For example, a model can be a representation of what a volcano looks like beneath the ground — a cartoon, essentially, that is based on data. The depiction of Yellowstone’s magma chamber based on seismic imaging is a good example. But models can also be complex mathematical formulations. To focus our discussion, let’s consider how they’re used to analyze and gain insight into the causes of volcano deformation, which is one of the primary methods for assessing the state of a volcanic system.

Volcanologists have several powerful tools to measure subtle contortions of the ground surface at Yellowstone, including GPS, InSAR and borehole strainmeters. But the magmatic, tectonic and hydrothermal processes that cause deformation, although they produce measurable changes at the surface, mostly occur several kilometers beneath the landscape that’s familiar to bears and humans alike. How do volcanologists use measurements made at the surface to gain insight into what’s going on inside Earth, hidden from direct observation? Like pandemic forecasters and many other scientists, they use models.