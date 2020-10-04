Caldera Chronicles: Studying Yellowstone’s volcanic system at the microscopic scale

The footprint of the Yellowstone volcanic system during the last 2.1 million years covers an area that is roughly 10,560 square miles – greater than that of Maryland and eight other states! Indeed, Yellowstone is quite large compared to many other well-known volcanoes around the world, such as Mount St. Helens in Washington, or Mount Fuji in Japan. The extremely large size of the volcano prevented the early explorers of the region from recognizing it as a single volcano. Those who have been fortunate enough to spend time in Yellowstone National Park would likely agree that when inside the park, it is easy to forget you are in the midst of a volcano unless you happen to be near one of the many spectacular hydrothermal features or large lava flows.

Given the volcano’s immense size, some might find it surprising that one of the most useful ways to learn about its eruptive history involves looking at objects so small that they often cannot be seen without the aid of a microscope. These objects are the tiny minerals which make up the lava flows that cover the Yellowstone Plateau. While in some instances it is possible to identify the minerals just by looking at a piece of rock in your hand, it is often necessary to use special equipment to slice and polish a piece of rock until it is only about 0.001 inches thick. That tiny slice of rock is then mounted on a microscope slide that is typically 1 inch by 1 and 7/8 inches to make what is referred to as a “thin section” (someone clearly put a lot of creative thought into naming it!).