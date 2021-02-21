Caldera Chronicles: The other volcanic range in the Yellowstone region

Differences in topography and elevation between Yellowstone and the Absarokas directly contribute to the different attention they receive. The lower elevation and flatter terrain in much of Yellowstone National Park lend toward greater accessibility to study its natural wonders compared to the Absarokas. Moreover, most of the Absaroka volcanoes fall within designated national wilderness, where roads are prohibited and low-level air travel is permitted only for emergencies. Add that the Absaroka volcanoes have not been active for over 40 million years and it becomes easy to understand why Yellowstone grabs most of the attention.

This is not to say that the Absaroka volcanoes are not worthy of study. The sediments of the Absarokas contain fossils that provide a window to observe the flora, fauna, and climate from several million years ago. For example, petrified trees are preserved in Absaroka mudflows. The Absarokas also offer a means to traverse dissected volcanic complexes and understand processes still underway today. For example, this environment provides a natural laboratory to study volcanic landslides. Heart Mountain experienced the world’s largest above-water landslide 48.9 million years ago. What can we learn from this event? How can we increase public safety and design more robust infrastructure in volcanic ranges? In 2004, Yellowstone National Park was forced to close its east entrance after a landslide inundated the road at Sylvian Pass. What are the similarities between the landslides at Heart Mountain and Sylvian Pass? What factors contributed to these events? Can we learn anything about the likelihood of reoccurrence at Sylvian Pass from Heart Mountain or other Absaroka volcanoes?