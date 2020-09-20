Caldera Chronicles: What can Yellowstone’s warm lakes tell us about thermal features?

While satellites with thermal infrared instruments can directly sense emitted surface heat, their moderate spatial resolution (pixels that are about 100 yards on a side) limits them to detecting only the largest or hottest thermal areas; they cannot detect small, subtle thermal features or small changes in thermal areas. High-resolution commercial satellite data do not have thermal infrared capabilities, but their yard-scale pixels enable detection of surface features that are characteristic of small thermal anomalies, such as open water on otherwise frozen lakes during the winter, as has been observed at Fern Lake on the eastern side of Yellowstone Caldera and also occasionally on Yellowstone Lake. Thus, these high-resolution commercial satellite data could be very useful for detecting areas where there are hitherto unknown thermal features that are too subtle to be detected with moderate-resolution thermal infrared data.

So, returning to the question: What can Yellowstone’s warm lakes tell us about thermal features? The answer is, “A lot – if we have remote sensing images that are acquired (1) with a spatial resolution high enough to see yard-scale variations in ice cover, and (2) frequently enough to see seasonal changes in ice cover.”

Currently, there are limited high-resolution data available for searching Yellowstone’s lakes for evidence of unmapped thermal features. In the future, we hope to partner with commercial satellite companies to use their high-resolution satellite data, combined with NASA’s moderate-resolution thermal infrared data, to develop a better understanding of where Yellowstone’s thermal features are located, how they change with time and how they contribute to the total heat budget of the hydrothermal system.

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory.

