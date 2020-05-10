Caldera Chronicles: Yellowstone helps scientists' understanding of nitrogen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the air we breathe, oxygen plays an obvious and important role, but it is not the most abundant gas in the atmosphere. That honor belongs to nitrogen. But where did this nitrogen come from? And how much nitrogen is there deep within the Earth? It turns out that measurements at Yellowstone are helping to address these questions and others.

Researchers at UCLA and collaborators at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and several other universities around the globe developed a new geochemical tool to gain insight into the origin of nitrogen and other gaseous elements in the Yellowstone volcanic province.

"We discovered that a lot of nitrogen molecules coming out of volcanoes at Yellowstone are actually composed of nitrogen molecules from air," said Jabrane Labidi, the paper's lead author. "Basically, air is contaminating the volcanic gases."

To reach this conclusion, researchers sampled gases from inside the Yellowstone Caldera and along its margins, and they analyzed them for gas compositions — namely nitrogen isotopes.