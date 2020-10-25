Caldera Chronicles: Yellowstone's tool-making lava flows

Obsidian is a naturally occurring volcanic glass that forms when viscous rhyolite magma, which is rich in silica, erupts as a lava flow then cools rapidly. The rapid cooling and high viscosity of the magma prevents crystals from forming and instead leads to the formation of volcanic glass (obsidian).

Like most other volcanic eruptions at Yellowstone, obsidian is chemically classified as rhyolite, but it has a distinct physical appearance characterized by a glassy texture and lack of crystals. In contrast, rhyolite eruptions at Yellowstone produce tephra fall or pyroclastic flow deposits that contain fragments of pumice, crystals, and foreign rock material in a matrix of fine ash.

Obsidian rocks have been used by humans to make tools for thousands of years. The volcanic rock breaks with what is called “conchoidal” fracture, which results in a smooth, curved type of fracture surface that has characteristically sharp edges. Using a process called knapping, which involves shaping a piece of obsidian by striking it to flake off material, humans have used obsidian to make knives and spear points that can be sharper than a modern razor. In fact, obsidian surgical scalpels for use in delicate operations such as eye surgery are still hand-made today using similar flaking techniques.