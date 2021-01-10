Campgrounds in Grand Teton National Park move to reservation system

In the spring, the state parks implemented a reservation system to help halt the spread of COVID-19, but many residents responded with complaints. A petition that demanded the state reverse course was started by Jordan Webb, and it has collected over 41,000 signatures since then.

Still, Germann expects that most visitors will like the new changes.

"It provides them with clarity about reservations and gives them some predictability, comfort and convenience," she said. "There was always an uncertainty when coming here, but what I anticipate to change is people will have the comfort of knowing."

The last several years have seen campsites fill up early, like Jenny Lake, which often filled up by 8 a.m., according to Germann.

"One key thing is that the new reservation system starts for the 2021 season (summer), but some of the campgrounds have been reservable through Grand Teton Lodge company or by phone, and those will continue through this year," she said. "In 2022 that will transition to Recreation.gov."

Visitors interested in reserving a campsite for the 2021 season can visit Recreation.gov beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 26.

