Campgrounds in Grand Teton National Park move to reservation system

Campgrounds at Grand Teton National Park and John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway will move to an online reservation system starting Jan. 26.
Previously, park campgrounds were run on a first-come, first-served basis, but the move to an advanced reservation system will make accessing them and the park easier for future visitors, according to a news release by the National Park Service.
The park service expects the new system to allow visitors to plan their camping experience without worrying about securing a campsite, clearing up traffic congestion and improving the overall park experience with the elimination of hourlong wait lines.
The public had long asked for a reservation system for the park campgrounds, according to Public Affairs Officer Denise Germann.
"People would come before the break of dawn waiting for someone to leave or wait in line for hours," she said.
According to the Park Service website, Grand Teton National Park recorded over 3 million recreational visitors in 2019.
A recent move to a reservation system for Wyoming State Parks caused pushback with some Wyomingites, many of whom were used to spontaneous weekend camping trips after a busy work week.
In the spring, the state parks implemented a reservation system to help halt the spread of COVID-19, but many residents responded with complaints. A petition that demanded the state reverse course was started by Jordan Webb, and it has collected over 41,000 signatures since then.
Still, Germann expects that most visitors will like the new changes.
"It provides them with clarity about reservations and gives them some predictability, comfort and convenience," she said. "There was always an uncertainty when coming here, but what I anticipate to change is people will have the comfort of knowing."
The last several years have seen campsites fill up early, like Jenny Lake, which often filled up by 8 a.m., according to Germann.
"One key thing is that the new reservation system starts for the 2021 season (summer), but some of the campgrounds have been reservable through Grand Teton Lodge company or by phone, and those will continue through this year," she said. "In 2022 that will transition to Recreation.gov."
Visitors interested in reserving a campsite for the 2021 season can visit Recreation.gov beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 26.