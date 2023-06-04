Sam Seeton stepped out of his truck, walked about 10 yards, and stopped. He knelt down over his cowboy boots and ran his fingers across some prints in the drying mud.

“Look at all these turkey tracks,” he said with a smile.

It was a perfect May evening – no wind and the sun just starting to cast shadows across the nearby hills – and Seeton was in his comfort zone.

In Wyoming, there are plenty of people who would like to hunt turkeys like the ones that had left those tracks. Sometimes, though, the birds are inaccessible because they reside on privately owned ranches.

Seeton came up with an idea to address the dilemma that many sportsmen face. Infinite Outdoors uses an app to connect private landowners with hunters and anglers who’d like to access their properties. It’s a simpler, more modern approach.

On this evening, Seeton left his Casper office early to get a closer look at the Bixby Ranch. The cattle ranch, located five miles southeast of Glenrock along Interstate 25, is one of the many properties in the Infinite Outdoors portfolio.

Seeton was joined by Bryce True, whose family owns the nearly 10,000-acre Bixby Ranch, as well as other properties throughout the state.

True believes the partnership between his family and Infinite Outdoors has been a perfect fit.

“We have a couple ranches throughout the state, and one of our properties down by Laramie Peak we’ve leased out to a private party for almost 40 years,” True said. “Last year, that group had two parts of their lease that they weren’t going to renew. So instead of just letting them go unutilized, we reached out to Sam to get some hunters down there to manage that (elk) herd.

“From there, we said, ‘Where else can we make this process better and easier?’ And it’s grown from there.”

Currently, the Bixby Ranch is on the Infinite Outdoors platform for waterfowl and turkey, but there have been talks between True and Seeton about adding more big game and fishing in Box Elder Creek, which flows through the property.

As they stood along a fence line, Seeton pointed to a small group of whitetail deer in the distance. Not long after, True spotted a coyote making its way through the trees to a field where prairie dogs scurried to their holes.

Getting started

Growing up in Colorado, Sam Seeton spent his youth on the family ranch in the central part of the state and their farm further north. That’s where he developed his passion for hunting and fishing and learned to embrace the outdoor lifestyle.

Seeton remained an avid hunter and fisherman while attending and playing football at the Colorado School of Mines, which is where the first seeds of Infinite Outdoors were planted.

“That’s where the framework of the app started,” Seeton admitted. “We had some outfitters that had leased our own family ranch and kind of hosed us. They didn’t give us any money and they basically said, ‘Well, we own your hunting rights now.’ They didn’t let us hunt our own land. I heard similar stories from a lot of my buddies.”

So Seeton established a hunting club, more or less, with some landowners. Soon, those landowners contacted other landowners and Seeton, who was running a regional distribution center for Budweiser at the time, had a decision to make.

“I knew there was something to what I was doing, but it clearly wasn’t sustainable,” he said. “At that point there was no intention of even making a dime, I was just trying to take care of fellow land owners and provide a niche in the market, which was basically just a daily, do-it-yourself access to this land.

“I didn’t want to stop helping those land owners or close the door on all the hunters and fishermen who were using this land,” Seeton added. “That’s when I called up some friends from Colorado School of Mines that were computer scientists, fellow engineers and app developers and laid out the framework with them. Clearly there was something here; let’s just figure out a way to do it.”

They did.

Seeton and his partners launched the web version of Infinite Outdoors in 2020 and later added the mobile app.

‘A fair deal’

While the app is free to download, members who pay a yearly fee have access to more detailed mapping features and the ability to book private properties listed on the platform. Once a member books a property, an offline map is downloaded to their phone that provides turn-by-turn directions to the property and the landowner’s rules and regulations.

“Once you’re there it will show your GPS location and the property boundaries,” Seeton explained. “And there’s a push location that’s going to show up on my map as well. You never have to talk to a land owner.”

Working with both parties allows Seeton and his team to streamline the process for everyone involved.

“The whole purpose of our model is we are a better option for landowners,” Seeton said. “The landowners and the hunters and anglers are the ones that stand to benefit the most. The landowners get paid every single time someone hunts or fishes on their property versus getting paid a small lump sum where they give away all their rights. So they’re getting paid a lot more than if they were to do a traditional lease and keep control of your land.”

The relationship between the hunter or angler and the landowner was a big selling point to True.

“It’s incredibly important that this works for both parties,” he said. “That’s kind of what our family has been built on. My grandpa always said his favorite kind of deal was when everybody left the table pissed off because then everybody didn’t get everything they wanted, but they got a fair deal. And I think that’s what we’re doing here.

“In the past, all of our ranches have been substantially non-accessible just because of the burden it puts on the cowboys to manage that resource,” True added. “So we’re increasing access, and that has been really, really good.”

Branching out

What began as a “hunting club” based in Colorado now has more than 250 properties covering more than one million acres in 10 states – Colorado, Wyoming, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Oregon, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Georgia – and thousands of users.

“We’ve carved out a whole new market for hunters and anglers,” Seeton said. “And it helps the landowners because they don’t have to lease their land (because) it’s all day leases between the hunters and anglers and the landowners themselves instead of an outfitter taking it for an entire year.”

Seeton is optimistic those numbers will continue to grow.

“Now landowners are coming to us, and we’re vetting the ones that actually have property that is good enough to put on the platform,” he said.

Resource management

A lifelong hunter, Seeton wants to do all he can to make sure future hunters and anglers have the same access and opportunities he had growing up.

“We have biologists on staff and every landowner that comes on has free access to our biologists,” Seeton explained. “They help make a management plan so they can make sure their property isn’t over-hunted or over-fished. We’re actually helping improve the conservation. We’re helping the future of the animals we hunt and fish; we’re not just doing it for the money.

“I think that was subconsciously ingrained from the beginning.”

True admitted that the company’s resource management plan was a key factor in his decision to allow Infinite Outdoors to work with his land.

“It’s about using the right tool for the job. We always knew the hunting and fishing were there, it was just a matter of how much time we wanted to focus on it,” he said of the True Ranches. “We focused on the cattle for a long time. But we know we can’t just focus on them while still taking care of the ranch. We’ve got to focus on the entire component. And if there’s a group that can manage it better than us in that capacity, then let’s utilize it.”

‘Scratching the surface’

When Seeton and his partners developed the framework of Infinite Outdoors in 2020, the goal was to help hunters, anglers and landowners work together. Three years later, they have an office in Casper, around 12 full-time employees and the potential for continued growth.

Clearly, the business model was a good one.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Seeton admitted. “I never imagined it would get to this point. I figured it would be more of a hobby business and I might get out the money I put in to build the technology. To see it take off and truly fulfill the niche we hoped it would is pretty awesome. And we’re just scratching the surface of the potential.”