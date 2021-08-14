Climate change, wildfires cause bird die-offs

“Fires just remove berries and insects and things that these birds need to pack on fat before they migrate,” Orabona said. “Then combined with ... forest fire smoke and then drought conditions elsewhere and climatic issues ... It was overwhelming for so many of them.”

During the summer and early fall of 2020, wildfire smoke was prevalent throughout the western United States, including Wyoming.

Between May and October 2020, wildfire smoke caused Wyoming to exceed national ambient air quality standards 26 times, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality’s annual report.

Yang suggests that the increased levels of particulates and toxic gases in the air from the summer fires may have damaged the respiratory systems of some of the unlucky birds, contributing to the mass casualty event.

“The toxic gasses that are released by the smoke are really important drivers,” Yang said.

A concerning detail the study revealed was the possible long-term effects of climate change: increased droughts and summer fires, and more wildlife deaths.

“We’re seeing more extreme events like this due to climate change,” Yang said. “There might be a large possibility that we’re going to continue seeing this pattern.”