Commitment to conservation leads volunteers to extreme locations in effort to save trout

Knowing that upcoming alterations to the head gate just south of Castle Rock on the Lakeview Irrigation canal will prevent the loss of fish — without chasing them with a net — warmed Capron on the soggy Tuesday.

At 78, it means a lot to him seeing a permanent solution within sight. But Capron is humble. Pulling a brag out of him is harder than accurately landing a midge fly on a windy day while fishing high mountain creeks.

Yet Capron fessed up to the soft spot in his heart that made him grab a net instead of just watching fish pile into the quickly shrinking pools after the faucet was shut on irrigation canals for the season.

“I just decided it was the right thing to do,” he said, supporting Tuesday’s effort less than 2 miles from where he was born.

“The best part is seeing this head gate project right here that we walked through [future plans] this morning,” Capron said. “You know, after we’ve been doing this for years, soon we’ll have an answer.”

He is no longer forging through the super saturated mud, steep banks and hidden obstacles of the canals. Instead, he helped lug the many heavy buckets of captured fish to safety.