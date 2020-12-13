Consider any of these Wyoming guide books this holiday season to offer dreams on cold winter nights and expanded horizons come spring

From the carved peaks of the Wind River Range to the smallest violet, Wyoming offers endless opportunities for learning and exploration.

It’s one of the reasons most of us live here — the relatively small number that do. We love the uncrowded trails winding from sage brush into lodgepole pines into high alpine meadows. We love the opportunities to camp from north to south, east to west and everywhere in between. We love the incomprehensible rainbow of wildflowers that begin blooming as the snow melts and seem to hang on until long after the first frost in the fall.

But during this holiday season, when we’re all searching for the perfect gift, can you actually give the gift of nature? You could offer memberships to the nonprofit that supports your loved one’s favorite activity. You could buy a lifetime conservation stamp or fishing, small game and game bird or archery license through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. You could purchase an annual state parks pass through Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails.