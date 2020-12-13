Consider any of these Wyoming guide books this holiday season to offer dreams on cold winter nights and expanded horizons come spring

From the carved peaks of the Wind River Range to the smallest violet, Wyoming offers endless opportunities for learning and exploration.
It’s one of the reasons most of us live here — the relatively small number that do. We love the uncrowded trails winding from sage brush into lodgepole pines into high alpine meadows. We love the opportunities to camp from north to south, east to west and everywhere in between. We love the incomprehensible rainbow of wildflowers that begin blooming as the snow melts and seem to hang on until long after the first frost in the fall.
But during this holiday season, when we’re all searching for the perfect gift, can you actually give the gift of nature? You could offer memberships to the nonprofit that supports your loved one’s favorite activity. You could buy a lifetime conservation stamp or fishing, small game and game bird or archery license through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. You could purchase an annual state parks pass through Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails.
Or, you could give the gift of diving deeper into the outdoors. These books about Wyoming trails, campgrounds, flowers, ecosystems, food and fun will not only provide dreams for cold winter nights, but even more fun and understanding when your friend or family member steps outside. And while you’re buying one or two for them, you may want to pick up a couple for yourself.
Wyoming Backroads: An Off-Highway Guide to Wyoming’s Best Backcountry Drives, 4WD Routes, and ATV Trails by Marc Smith; Open Space Publications
Wyoming is known for its lonely, winding 2-lane highways and major interstates. But it’s the state’s backroads — the gravel lanes and bumpy two-track that often provide the most adventure. Marc Smith compiled this guide to 145 of those roads for all driving abilities and corners of the state. The 480-page book highlights everything from challenging four-wheel drive roads to off-road vehicle parks to designated ATV trails. It also offers alternative routes and side trips so next time you’re headed from here to there, or there to here, you can take the path less traveled.
NOLS Backcountry Cooking: Creative Menu Planning for Short Trips by Claudia Pearson and Joanne Kuntz; Stackpole Books
Many of us have our outdoor meal staples. We tend to pack the same meals for camping each time because, well, they’re easy. But this year give the gift of an expanded outdoor menu. This cookbook created by NOLS has 32 recipes spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts, snacks and even drinks. Look for everything from No-Bake Eskimo cookies to Tabouli salad and vegetarian meatballs. Use them car camping or backpacking.
Wildflowers of Wyoming by Diantha and Jack States; Lulu Publishing Services
If you or your loved one likes wildflowers, buy this book. It’s one of the best guides to Wyoming’s stunning flowers that capture everyone’s attention. Diantha States, the author, and Jack States, a contributor, photographed and documented more than 325 of the most common and spectacular of the state’s flowers. The flowers span vegetation zones from basins and foothills to high alpine. They also include a key to plant families making it accessible for all users.
Wyoming Singletrack: A Mountain Bike Trail Guide by Jeremiah Rieman; Fixed Pin Publishing
Buy this book, and once you wrap your head around the fact that Wyoming has more than 650 miles of singletrack trail perfect for mountain biking, dive in for specifics. Inside the book’s 376 pages, you’ll find hundreds of full-color photos, information about e-bikes, bike parks and fat bike trails. The brand new book also has full-color maps and directions with mileage, elevation and estimated riding time.
Mountains and Plains: The Ecology of Wyoming Landscapes by Dennis H. Knight, George P. Jones, William A. Reiners and William H. Romme; Yale University Press
On the surface, this may look like a technical book for only the most scholarly outdoor enthusiasts. But crack open this book about Wyoming’s landscapes, and you’ll find everything you need to know about, well, wherever you are. “From the flower-strewn tundra of the Beartooth Plateau to the alkali pans of the Red Desert, Mountains and Plains explains in straight-forward terms why the region is the way it is. A great reference; a great read,” wrote famed Wyoming outdoor writer Chris Madson. And he’s right.
The Wyoming Camping Guide: Where To Go and What To Do When You Get There by Marc Smith; Open Spaces Publications
Anyone interested in camping in Wyoming, or expanding their camping horizons in Wyoming, should own a copy of this book. Smith describes hundreds of campgrounds around the state in every mountain range, valley and nook. The book tells you not only what to expect in the campground from water and bathroom accessibility to views, it also describes nearby attractions to help you decide where to visit next. His hard-earned intel is worth perusing.
