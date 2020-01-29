Coyote bites woman cross-country skiing in Yellowstone

A woman cross-country skiing in Yellowstone National Park suffered injuries to her head and arm Tuesday after being bitten by a coyote, the park said Wednesday.

Witnesses took the woman, 43, to the Canyon Visitor Education Center, where she received treatment for puncture wounds and lacerations. Rangers then took her to Mammoth Hot Springs by over-snow vehicle, and she is now at a medical facility, according to a Wednesday news release.

Staff identified and killed the coyote, which is being necropsied and tested for rabies. The road she was on was temporarily closed.

Park dispatch received the call at about 9:50 a.m. The woman was in the Canyon Village area, on Grand Loop Road near South Rim Drive.

“Encounters like these are rare, but they can happen," wildlife biologist Doug Smith said in the release. "We suspect this coyote may have been starving due to having porcupine quills in its lower jaw and inside its mouth. Its young age likely led to its poor condition and irregular behavior.”

The park encourages people to avoid feeding wildlife and to "keep all food, garbage or other smelly items packed away when not in use."

"Stay 25 yards ... away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards ... away from bears and wolves," the announcement said.

