Coyote that bit cross-country skier tests negative for rabies

The coyote that bit a cross-country skier on Tuesday has tested negative for rabies, Yellowstone National Park announced Thursday.

Staff identified and killed the animal after it injured the skier, a 43-year-old woman, in the head and arm.

The woman was skiing in the Canyon Village area of Yellowstone, on Grand Loop Road near South Rim Drive. Witnesses took the woman to the Canyon Visitor Education Center, where she received treatment for puncture wounds and lacerations, the park announced Wednesday. Rangers then took her to a medical facility in Mammoth Hot Springs.

The park encourages people to avoid feeding wildlife and to “keep all food, garbage or other smelly items packed away when not in use.”

“Stay 25 yards ... away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards ... away from bears and wolves,” the announcement said.

