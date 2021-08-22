Curly-leaf pondweed draws ire from local anglers as it spreads through Pathfinder Reservoir

Once established, it grows in mats so thick and dense that it clogs boat motors and even trapped kayakers in Keyhole Reservoir. The best way currently to treat it is by mechanically removing plants, which may knock it back but won’t eliminate it for good, he said.

“It creates a pain in the neck for fishing,” Hansen said. “It alters the habitat and if fish are in the curly pondweed you can’t get at them.”

A weedy future

Hahn is careful when he talks about where the invasive pondweed currently exists. It hasn’t been discovered in Alcova Reservoir, yet, he said, emphasizing “yet” because it seems inevitable that it will one day appear in the lake.

It could be a bigger problem in Alcova than it’s been in Pathfinder, largely because Alcova Reservoir’s water levels don’t drop as significantly as Pathfinder’s. Pathfinder can vary from so full water tumbles over the spillway, to so shallow some yawning arms are nothing more than spits of water. Because curly-leaf pondweed grows in 15 feet of water or less, it will likely dry during low water years, keeping it at least partially at bay.

The area near Alcova’s marinas is likely most at risk since it’s shallower than the rest of the lake, Hahn said.