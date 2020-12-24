CWD discovery to trigger discussion of Jackson Elk Herd size

A lab technician in Laramie blurted out the bad news earlier this month in Laramie with an exclamation best not printed, said Hank Edwards, Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor. It was Edwards’ job to call the hunter, which he said he did “as soon as we had our positive reactions in our lab.”

After the State Veterinary Laboratory confirmed the Game and Fish result with a different test, Edwards called the hunter back.

“I simply state ‘I’m sorry to report that your animal tested positive,’” Edwards said of the call he makes in such instances. He also sent a letter, which can indemnify a hunter who throws out infected wildlife from a charge of wasting game meat.

While there’s no firm science that shows CWD can be transmitted between species, there are suggestions it can jump from ungulates to primates. The CDC and Wyoming Game and Fish Department recommend against eating meat from an animal that tests positive for CWD.

Either the Grand Teton hunter or workers at a wild game processor had butchered the suspect elk by the time Edwards called the hunter with news about the infection, he said. Edwards does not know whether the hunter ate any of the infected animal.