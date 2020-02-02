Deep Lake dam worthy of recognition, men contend

Aging the slide could be done by taking sediment samples from Deep Lake, Pierce said, which would show when it was formed. The other alternative would be to date a rock sample.

“We don’t have any of those specialists on the forest,” said Kristie Salzmann, the Shoshone National Forest’s public information officer.

The slide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The rock slide must have created massive thunder, shook the earth for miles around and belched a cloud of dirt high into the sky when it occurred. The rocks tumbled down the north side of the canyon, which climbs to an elevation of more than 9,600 feet. Deep Creek borders the slide area on the west, and Littlerock Creek on the east. Waters that feed the creeks come from snowmelt atop the Beartooth Plateau, which rises to more than 10,800 feet.

Boehmke estimated the amount of rock that slipped off the cliffs at just under 500 million cubic yards. That is several times the volume of the Madison River Slide, which was caused by a 1959 earthquake that dammed the Madison River and created Quake Lake.

“It looks like it came off of one side, but it could have been more than one event,” Boehmke said.